Responsible pet dog helps clean neighbourhood of plastic bottle in viral video

Dogs and cats, when well-trained, can prove to be of so much help that it might take right about anyone by surprise. And that is exactly what can be seen happening in a video that has been shared on Reddit and is being loved thoroughly by people who use this social media networking platform. The video in question is that of a cute pet dog who will definitely make you believe that these little fur babies can be of so much help when it comes to doing day-to-day activities and carrying out such responsibilities. There is a good chance that as a result of this dog's utter cuteness and responsibility, you will want to keep watching this dog video on loop.

The video has been shared on the subReddit named r/AnimalsBeingBros which has over 5.8 million members on the platform. Its description aptly defines it as a "place for sharing videos, gifs, and images of animals being bros." This particular video that shows a pet dog helping its human clean up the area of a stray plastic bottle, has been captioned with, "Another video of my dog helping clean up the neighbourhood."

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted around 14 hours ago and has already received almost 1,500 likes.

"Good girl! I want to scratch her where that adorable spot is on her back," wrote a user on Reddit. "Sweet baby! That happy tail says it all!" voiced a second. "Such an adorable dog," said a third. To this, the original poster, whose dog it is, replied, "Thank you so much! She’s a rescue - I cannot claim any glory in how wonderful she is, I just got lucky!"