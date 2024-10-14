Retired SBI employee, 64, cracks NEET to achieve MBBS dream, proving age is just a number

In a world where age often dictates career choices, one man’s story challenges this stereotype, proving that it’s never too late to pursue what you truly desire. In countries like India, many believe that returning to education after starting a career is nearly impossible. However, inspiring individuals are emerging to defy these assumptions. One such person is Jay Kishore Pradhan, a retired employee of the State Bank of India (SBI), who successfully cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) in 2020 at the age of 64. At 64, SBI employee Jay Kishore Pradhan cleared the NEET exam in 2020.(X/@Raviss108)

A new beginning in Odisha

Hailing from Odisha, Jay Kishore Pradhan retired as a deputy manager from SBI. Rather than slowing down, Pradhan chose to follow his long-held aspiration of entering the medical field. With determination and a renewed sense of purpose, he embarked on a journey to achieve his dreams, balancing his academic ambitions with familial responsibilities.

Pradhan took a systematic approach to prepare for the NEET, enrolling in an online coaching programme that provided structured guidance through the complex curriculum. His dedication and resilience shone through as he navigated the challenges that arose during his preparation.

Overcoming challenges

Despite the obstacles, including the pressures of family life and the demands of studying for a highly competitive exam, Pradhan remained resolute. His unwavering focus on his goal of passing the medical entrance exam kept him motivated. Pradhan's journey exemplifies the notion that age is just a number and that one’s dreams are always worth pursuing, regardless of life's stage.

In 2020, his hard work paid off when he successfully cleared the NEET examination. This achievement earned him a coveted seat at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), marking a significant milestone in his journey.

No age limit for aspiration

As stipulated in Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, there is no upper age limit for candidates taking the NEET (UG). This policy encourages aspiring medical students of all ages to pursue their dreams, reinforcing the idea that education and career aspirations can flourish at any stage of life.