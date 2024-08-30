18-year-old Noida samosa seller cracks NEET UG: ‘Selling samosas won’t define my future’
Reportedly, the 18-year-old ran a samosa shop in Noida where he worked daily after finishing his classes by 2 pm. At night, he studied for NEET UG.
Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey often shares inspirational stories of students who have battled against all odds to stay on the path of education and fulfil their goals. His latest post is about an 18-year-old samosa seller from Noida who cracked NEET UG, an Indian entrance examination conducted for admission in undergraduate medical programs.
Physics Wallah shared two videos, one of which shows the room of the student Sunny Kumar. The footage captures Pandey’s surprised reaction to seeing how the walls in Kumar’s room are filled with notes. The other visual captures him praising Kumar for his achievement.
At just 18, Kumar juggled his studies and his shop. He shared that after finishing school at 2 pm, he operated his stall and then studied until night.
According to Physics Wallah, Kumar cleared the NEET 2024 exam with an impressive 664 marks out of 720 with just one year of preparation while working on his samosa stall for 4-5 hours.
"Bhaut baar sari raat padai karta tha phir subah aankhein dard karti thi" (At times, I studied all night, which caused pain in my eyes),” Kumar, who hails from Noida, recollected.
“Dawai dekh kar interest aya, log theek kaise hote hai, ye samjhna tha isliye Biology liya” (My interest was sparked by seeing medicines, and I wanted to know how people are cured, thereby choosing Biology),” he added while talking about his interest in the medical field, adding, “Selling samosas won’t define my future.”
Sunny has been studying at Physics Wallah since 11th standard, observing Sunny’s struggles, Alakh Pandey offered him a scholarship of ₹6 lakh and promised to pay the tuition fees of medical college.