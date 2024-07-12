Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey reacts to CA Inter topper Kushagra Roy’s AIR 1: ‘Online se padhkar firse aya AIR 1'

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the ICAI CA intermediate and final exam results on July 11. Since the announcement, social media has been abuzz with tons of posts related to the results. Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey also shared a video on Instagram about a student at his institution. His video shows him celebrating the student's rank in CA Inter. In the video he is seen screaming with joy and saying, “Online se padhkar firse aya AIR 1.” The image shows Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey conversing with CA Inter topper Kushagra Roy through a video call. (Instagram/@physicswallah)

“CA AIR 1 from PW,” reads the caption posted along with the video. It opens to show Pandey saying “Phir se ekbar rank 1 away (we got rank 1 again.).” He then goes on to list the exams where a student from his institution has secured the first rank. Eventually, the video also gives a glimpse of the student who secured AIR 1. Panday congratulates Kushagra Roy over a video call and also asks him about his study schedule.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected nearly 3.6 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video of Physics Wallah?

“We got AIR 1 from PW in NEET and CA before GTA VI,” joked an Instagram user. Another added, “Alakh Sir rocked Haters shocked.”

A third commented, “Physics Wallah is always best.” A fourth wrote, “Pw is our emotions.” Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

As per a statement by Physics Wallah, Kushagra Roy, a student of the institution, achieved All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the 2024 Chartered Accountant (CA) exam with an impressive 89.67 percentile. Hailing from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, Kushagra was inspired by his father, an accountant, to follow in his footsteps and become a CA. The small-town boy secured AIR-1 in CA Intermediate May 2024 on his first attempt, crediting his disciplined study routine and Physics Wallah’s curriculum for his success.

What are your thoughts on this video shared by Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey?