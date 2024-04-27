 Physics Wallah asks Indian students at Harvard, Stanford to return home: ‘Hamare desh me bahut kamiya hai, par…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Physics Wallah asks Indian students at Harvard, Stanford to return home: ‘Hamare desh me bahut kamiya hai, par…’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 27, 2024 02:09 PM IST

“I was invited to speak at Harvard University, Stanford University, and University Of California," Physics Wallah wrote in a recent Instagram post.

Alakh Pandey, aka Physics Wallah, took to Instagram to share a post on being invited to prestigious foreign universities as a speaker. In his post, he shared how he asked the Indian students studying in those institutes - Harvard University, Stanford University, and the University Of California - to return to their country. He also shared that those who cannot return should “directly or indirectly” contribute to the country's progress.

The image shows Alakh Pandey, aka Physics Wallah, at Harvard University. He was also invited to Stanford University as a speaker.
The image shows Alakh Pandey, aka Physics Wallah, at Harvard University. He was also invited to Stanford University as a speaker.

Physics Wallah wrote his caption in Hindi and shared a series of images showing him at different places. In his post, he expressed, “I was invited to speak at Harvard University, Stanford University, and University Of California. I motivated the Indian students studying there to return to India to contribute to the country if they decide to stay there”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta 'cheers' for a new India at Harvard Business School. See pics

“I know our country has many flaws. However, the youth should work towards making it better,” he added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared about 20 hours ago, the post has accumulated over three lakh likes - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did people say about Physics Wallah’s post?

“Should we bow? Yes, he is the real king,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Sir, I am really inspired by you,” posted another.

“No one can beat Alakh, sir,” added a third.

Also Read: Indian origin student on rejection from Stanford University: 'I'm going to change the world'

“Sir, you are looking like a superhero,” shared a fourth.

“He is my idol for a reason,” joined a fifth.

Physics Wallah is an Ed-tech platform founded by Alakh Pandey. It all started with a YouTube channel by the same name, where Pandey aimed to teach physics for the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE). In 2016, Pandey formed the Ed-tech platform, which, as per Panday’s LinkedIn, “provides an accessible, comprehensive, and state-of-the-art learning experience.”

What are your thoughts on Physics Wallah’s advice to Indian students studying abroad?

 

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Physics Wallah asks Indian students at Harvard, Stanford to return home: ‘Hamare desh me bahut kamiya hai, par…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On