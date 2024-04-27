Physics Wallah asks Indian students at Harvard, Stanford to return home: ‘Hamare desh me bahut kamiya hai, par…’

Alakh Pandey, aka Physics Wallah, took to Instagram to share a post on being invited to prestigious foreign universities as a speaker. In his post, he shared how he asked the Indian students studying in those institutes - Harvard University, Stanford University, and the University Of California - to return to their country. He also shared that those who cannot return should “directly or indirectly” contribute to the country's progress. The image shows Alakh Pandey, aka Physics Wallah, at Harvard University. He was also invited to Stanford University as a speaker.

Physics Wallah wrote his caption in Hindi and shared a series of images showing him at different places. In his post, he expressed, “I was invited to speak at Harvard University, Stanford University, and University Of California. I motivated the Indian students studying there to return to India to contribute to the country if they decide to stay there”.

“I know our country has many flaws. However, the youth should work towards making it better,” he added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared about 20 hours ago, the post has accumulated over three lakh likes - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did people say about Physics Wallah’s post?

Physics Wallah is an Ed-tech platform founded by Alakh Pandey. It all started with a YouTube channel by the same name, where Pandey aimed to teach physics for the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE). In 2016, Pandey formed the Ed-tech platform, which, as per Panday’s LinkedIn, “provides an accessible, comprehensive, and state-of-the-art learning experience.”

What are your thoughts on Physics Wallah’s advice to Indian students studying abroad?