Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta 'cheers' for a new India at Harvard Business School. See pics

Edelweiss MF managing director Radhika Gupta recently visited Harvard Business School and shared her experience on X. In her post, she talked about how Indians were a ‘rarity’ on American campuses, but times have changed now. She also cheered for a new India. After her post was shared, it went viral and received numerous reactions. Radhika Gupta at Harvard Business School. (X/@Radhika Gupta)

“My US trip concludes with delivering the closing keynote at the Harvard India Conference at HBS in a room packed with 1000 folks from around the country, all here to learn, explore and celebrate India. From a time when Indians were a rarity on American campuses, it feels incredible to see us come of age abroad. When I came back to India in 2009 it was still an unconventional choice, but today more folks studying abroad at the best institutions globally are now looking to come back home. This is so heartening. Cheers to a new India, rising and shining!” wrote Gupta in her tweet. (Also Read: Edelweiss MF CEO 'never discussed maternity leave' with her boss, reveals what he said)

This post was shared on February 19. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 55,000 views. The share also has close to 800 likes and numerous comments.

