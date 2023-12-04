close_game
News / Trending / Edelweiss CEO 'never discussed maternity leave' with her boss, reveals what he said

Edelweiss CEO 'never discussed maternity leave' with her boss, reveals what he said

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 04, 2023 11:00 AM IST

Radhika Gupta reshared a snippet from her conversation with Shantanu Deshpande on X where she revealed about her maternity leave.

In a conversation with Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company, Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss AMC, revealed she never discussed her maternity leave with her boss. She also shared about how topics related to maternity are generally not spoken about in workplaces.

Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta shared about her views on maternity leave. (Instagram/@iamradhikagupta)
Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta shared about her views on maternity leave. (Instagram/@iamradhikagupta)

Gupta reshared a snippet from her conversation with Deshpande on X and wrote, "I know of very few women who aren’t nervous about how pregnancy and motherhood will happen, with work alongside. I was too, and I received the best advice from my boss. Here it is. Among many interviews, the last 30 minutes of this one are truly special. Beyond the work-life balance question, we spoke on the really tricky aspects of becoming a mom, the social stigma around miscarriage, and the most difficult fourth trimester." (Also Read: Edelweiss CEO shares how better infrastructure can lead to a productive nation)

In the video, Gupta says that she never discussed maternity leave with her boss and neither did he ask her for how long will she be taking the leave. She also shared that her boss said, "If I were to send you to Harvard to get six months of executive education, I would do it, and nobody would say that you're taking time off. I'd give it to you in writing that motherhood will make you a better leader."

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on December 3. Since being shared, it has gained close to 40,000 views and several likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "I love how clearly you encourage motherhood and people should also think about its important aspect of life just like they think about career break for any degree."

A second commented, "Heard this podcast today, very powerful. Appreciate you talking about topics that have too much stigma around them. When leaders talk about such topics, it helps in building empathy."

"Super," commented another.

