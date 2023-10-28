Edelweiss CEO shares how better infrastructure can lead to a productive nation

Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Company took to X to emphasise how better infrastructure helps in fostering a more productive and efficient nation. Drawing from her personal experience, she highlighted how much time it takes to commute in Mumbai and how that travel time is less in other parts of the world. Radhika Gupta shared what can help with productivity.

“Regardless of how many hours we choose to work, one thing that we spend disproportionate hours on vs many countries is commute… in Mumbai, often 3-4 hours a day, draining away so much energy. Other parts of the world are often at 15-30 minutes, or when longer, in easier conditions. Better infrastructure is going to be critical in making us a more productive nation,” wrote Radhika Gupta on X. (Also Read: Edelweiss CEO details 'poor landing experience' with IndiGo, airline responds)

Take a look at the post shared by Radhika Gupta here:

This post was shared on October 27. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 86,000 views. The share also has close to 1,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “Measuring work solely in hours can be outdated and may not accurately reflect productivity or efficiency. Factors like skills, infrastructure, education, governance, innovation, and economic policies play a key role in enabling better outcomes. We seldom discuss these factors.”

A second commented, “True, three-four hours in traffic is too much and we simply lose health in this process - infrastructure must be key.”

A third shared, “Why is commute not considered as a factor when imposing compulsory work-from-office?

Should policies be restructured considering perennial projects of roads/metros/rcc/ineffective traffic management affecting employee productivity?”

“Absolutely, our commitment to hard work is unwavering, but the significant amount of time spent on commuting in metros is often more than 3 hours a day, drains our energy. Improved transportation can significantly enhance our productivity as a nation,” said a fourth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON