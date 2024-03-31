Indian origin student on rejection from Stanford University: 'I'm going to change the world'

Many people dream of studying abroad; however, getting admission into a foreign university is a challenging process. While some have to clear various exams, others might have to write a statement of purpose in great detail. Despite that, there are chances a person could face rejection. And that's what happened with X user Amal. Stanford University in Stanford, California, US, Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Amal took to the microblogging platform to post a picture of his rejection letter from Stanford University. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "I got rejected by @stanford today (I'm still gonna change the world though)." (Also Read: Zomato delivery agent studying for UPSC exam in the middle of traffic goes viral, people call him 'inspiring')

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared on March 31. Since being posted, it has gained more than five lakh views. The share also has close to 3,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. Several also posted about their rejections from Stanford. (Also Read: Noida doctor followed IIT-JEE aspirant's viral intense schedule for 3 years: ‘No shortcut’)

Check out how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "I got rejected by Stanford in 2013 for the class of 2017. I dropped out of my safety school and joined a fast-growing tech company. In 2016, I spent a day at Stanford doing campus interviews for the class of 2017- the same students who were picked over me for admission."

A second said, "Home Depot rejected me three times before they approved my products on their shelves. Just keep pushing. You'll make it!"

"Keep running, Amal! It opens doors for the first few jobs, but the degree becomes irrelevant as people gain real experience and sort themselves by output. Also, all of the knowledge you expected to gain is still available to you," commented a third.

A fourth added, "Don't let a decision by a group of people who had limited information determine how you feel about yourself. I wish you the best of luck."

A fifth shared,"Rejection is redirection - you’ll do amazing things regardless of where you find yourself."