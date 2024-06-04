Physics Wallah claims NEET topper studied at his institute, Alakh Pandey screams, 'Ab bolo online se result nahi aata'

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the NEET 2024 examination, creating a wave of excitement among aspiring medical students. Eager candidates have swiftly headed to the official website to ascertain their individual rankings. As the top performers' names are yet to be disclosed, Physics Wallah, an online ed-tech platform, has made a noteworthy declaration. They have asserted that the individual securing the first rank at the national level is a student from their institute. Snapshot of Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah, celebrating in the institute. (Instagram/@PhysicsWallah)

A video of Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah, celebrating in the institute was shared on Instagram. The clip claims that AIR 1 of the NEET exam was studied at his institute. Not only that, but throughout the clip, Pandey can be heard screaming in celebration and hugging people. At one point, he even says, "Ab bolo online se result nahi aata (Now say that you can't get results from studying online.)"

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Watch the video here:

These are the websites where a student can check their NEET 2024 results:

exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

neet.ntaonline.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

The record of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test NEET (UG)-2024 will be kept for only 90 days after the results are declared. The NTA would create a merit list of eligible and successful applicants who have applied for 15% of All India quota seats based on their NEET (UG) - 2024 scores. The list of successful candidates will be forwarded to the Directorate General of Health Services (Medical Examination Cell), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, as well as the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homeopathy (NCH), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, for the purpose of allotting 15% All India Quota Seats through Online Counselling.