‘Slum se IIT tak’: Mother opens up about son’s struggles in conversation with Physics Wallah. Watch

A video posted on Physics Wallah's official Instagram page has won people’s hearts. In the video, the tech company's founder, Alakh Pandey, is seen having a heartfelt conversation with the mother of a student who got into IIT. The image shows Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey conversing with a mother whose son cracked IIT. (Instagram/@physicswallah)

“Alakh sir with Parents,” reads the caption posted to the video. In the clip, Pandey sits on a cot with the student and his mother. While having food, he converses with the mom. She shares how the student devoted his every waking hour to studying. She adds that there were times when he used to go to the roof to borrow wifi from a neighbour to continue his preparation for IIT.

Take a look a look at the viral video here:

With over 11 million views, the video has won people’s hearts. While some praised the student’s hard work, others expressed appreciation for Pandey.

How did Instagram users react to this video of Physics Wallah?

“The man with 1000000% pure heart,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “Respect for padosi.”

While a third shared, “He is really down to earth person,” a fourth commented, “Proud of you, masterpiece.”

Alakh Pandey started his journey with a YouTube channel called Physics Wallah, which he later turned into an educational tech company. According to the company’s website, it provides services to over six million students.

He often shares videos on Instagram that give a glimpse of his students, especially those who have struggled to achieve their success.

What are your thoughts on this viral video shared by Physics Wallah about his conversation with a student's mother?