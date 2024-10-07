From selling naan to cracking NEET: How this Kashmir teen pursued his dream of becoming a doctor

Nineteen-year-old Sajad Mehraj from the remote Kupwara district of Kashmir has accomplished an extraordinary feat by clearing the NEET UG examination with an impressive score of 650 out of 750 marks. This achievement is particularly inspiring considering Sajad manages a ‘Naan Patri’ (bread stall) while juggling his studies. His dedication and unwavering commitment have proven that determination knows no bounds. Nineteen-year-old Sajad Mehraj from Kashmir excelled in the NEET UG exam with 650 marks, balancing his naan stall and studies despite challenges.

Overcoming challenges

In a viral YouTube video featuring Alakh Pandey from Physics Wallah, Sajad candidly shares his journey, revealing how he overcame demotivation from a classmate who questioned the purpose of his education. “Why allow street sellers to enter the school? What would they achieve by doing so?” the discouraging words echoed in his mind. However, the encouragement from his sister, the first doctor in their village, spurred him on, pushing him to defy expectations and prove his detractors wrong.

Balancing work and study

Sajad’s daily routine is a testament to his resilience. Working seven to eight hours daily at his stall, he prepares around 300 naans while simultaneously engaging in online lectures from Physics Wallah. His day starts at 4 AM, and he often returns home by 7 PM, exemplifying the struggle and sacrifice required to pursue his dreams. Since the fourth grade, Sajad has been involved in various family businesses, including running a footwear and crockery stall alongside his brother. Following his father's illness, Sajad stepped up to support his family by launching his own naan stall.

Despite these hardships, Sajad excelled academically, topping his local cluster in the eighth grade and earning a scholarship from the Kashmir Education Initiative in the ninth grade. The headmaster of his school even purchased a discounted course from Physics Wallah for ₹2,000 to help him pursue his medical aspirations.

A family legacy of education

Sajad's drive is further fuelled by his elder sister, who also cleared the NEET examination and is currently a second-year MBBS student at GMC, Srinagar. His father's encouragement has been vital; despite limited formal education, he has always prioritised his children's studies. When a neighbour suggested withdrawing his daughter from school, their father refused, allowing her to pursue her dreams, and ultimately paving the way for Sajad to follow suit.

Sajad is now set to join the Government Medical College in Handwara, Kupwara District, where he will continue his journey toward becoming a doctor. Alakh Pandey has offered to cover his college fees, ensuring Sajad can focus on his studies without financial burden. This remarkable young man’s story is not just about success; it’s a beacon of hope for many aspiring students facing similar challenges.