Rocky vs Mayur: Iconic duo faces off as Rocky teams up with Swiggy, Mayur with Zomato

Rocky Singh, one half of the foodie duo Rocky and Mayur from popular TV show Highway On My Plate, has become a Swiggy ambassador, the food delivery service's CEO announced in a post on LinkedIn. In a new twist to the Swiggy-Zomato rivalry, Rocky's old partner Mayur Sharma works for Zomato as he become a Swiggy ambassador.(X/rockyandmayur)

This adds a new twist to the Swiggy-Zomato rivalry as Rocky's old partner Mayur Sharma works with Zomato. The duo who hosted the popular travel food show split after Mayur left for personal reasons.

“Hey all, almost 1 year since Mayur left for personal reasons and I’ve been working alone. We chat on the phone but we both have our work to look after so we don’t meet or chat as often as we would like. The love is all there and will always be - Regards Rocky,” read a message on their Instagram account in March 2023.

On Wednesday, Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor made the announcement in a LinkedIn post where he shared a humorous conversation with Rocky that led to him being made an ambassador for Swiggy.

Take a look at the CEO's video announcement here:

"Rocky and I were doing chai-samose par charcha the other day. Rocky and I kyon? More on that later.

Rocky: Yaar RK, this 10 minute wali food delivery, how does it even work? Koi khana bana bhi raha hai ya only packets are being opened?

RK: Of course food is being freshly prepared bhai! Look, it's food from nearby restaurants. Idlis, momos, subs, chai, samosa jo hum daba kar kha rahe hain. Food that takes lesser time to prepare," the post read.

The Swiggy CEO also shared that he convinced Rocky to try out a couple of food deliveries with him. The video shows the duo wearing matching orange Swiggy t-shirts as they get on their bikes.

“Aisa karte hain, let's do a few deliveries. We can meet the partners also. Rocky ko dekh ke, they'll be happy. So, Rocky and I do a few Bolt deliveries aram se. And the other thunderbolt is that Rocky is a Swiggy Ambassador now,” the post read.