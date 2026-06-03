‘Salary is a hard drug to quit’: Man shares what 60 days without a paycheck taught him

Financial stability often becomes so closely tied to identity that it is only when it is disrupted that its impact is fully felt. In a recent Instagram post, a man shared what 60 days without a salary taught him, offering a candid account of how deeply work and income influence everyday life. His reflections go beyond finances, highlighting how routine spending habits, personal confidence, and a sense of emotional security are closely linked to a steady monthly paycheck. A steady salary quietly shapes daily life without you noticing. (Representational Image)

The post was shared by the Instagram page @attentionslop. In the caption, the user shared that they resigned at the end of March after working with the same company for almost two years. What stands out, they said, is how long they delayed the decision. “I had been postponing that decision for months,” they wrote, adding that they kept convincing themselves things would improve with “the next appraisal cycle” or “the next quarter,” but nothing really changed.

(Also Read: Founder rejects techie's 2x hike demand: ‘All those giving gyaan here…’)

Looking back, they described how the stability of a salary slowly starts to shape everyday life in ways that are hard to notice in the moment. “Salary is a hard drug to quit,” the user wrote, explaining how it begins to influence everything from rent and spending habits to weekend plans, confidence, and even a sense of security. They added that it can create a cycle where people feel guilty about asking their parents for money again, start checking their bank balance more often, and hesitate before making even small purchases.

The post also reflects on how the regularity of a paycheck can make it difficult to pause and question satisfaction. “Because the paycheck arrives every month, you rarely stop to ask whether you’re actually happy,” they wrote, suggesting that the routine itself can blur the bigger picture. According to them, it is only after stepping out of that loop that the pattern becomes clear: “it’s only after stepping outside the loop that you can see the loop clearly.”

Check out his post below: