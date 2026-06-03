Founder rejects techie's 2x hike demand: ‘All those giving gyaan here…’

A Chennai-based founder has sparked a heated debate online after tweeting about a job-seeker who demanded more than double his current salary while switching. Sumanth Raman, founder of Algorithm Health, shared an X post that proved polarising on the social media platform. A founder said that a job-seeker demanded more than double his current salary (Pexels/Representational Image)

Raman said that while hiring for a tech role, he interviewed a candidate with four years of experience. The candidate was earning ₹7.2 lakh per annum in his current role.

When Raman asked his expected CTC, however, the job-seeker replied saying that he wanted ₹16 LPA. The founder chose not to proceed with his job application, implying that his 2x hike demand was the reason for his rejection.

(Also read: Founder defends 7-day salary delay, LinkedIn users say: 'Employees shouldn't absorb the risk')

The post sparked backlash as many said that Raman should have asked about the candidate's salary expectations before the interview.

The entrepreneur and political analyst did not agree with this take.

“All those giving gyaan here that I should have asked his expectation before evaluation, is this the way it is done nowadays? So we first ask the resource what he expects and then if we can afford it we evaluate? Seriously?” he asked.