SRK’s lookalike dances to Zinda Banda inside the theatre. Watch viral video

A video of Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike dancing to the hit track Zinda Banda from the film Jawan inside a theatre has gone viral on the Internet. It was shared by Instagram user Ibrahim Qadri, who is well-known for his resemblance to the Bollywood actor. Qadri often shares videos of himself dancing to SRK’s songs or imitating SRK’s famous dialogues. Ibrahim Qadri (right) and Gufran Roomi (left) dancing to the Jawan song Zinda Banda. (Instagram/@ibrahim__qadri)

“#zindabanda song dance in theatre,” wrote Ibrahim Qadri while sharing a video on Instagram. In his post, he tagged Instagram user Gufran Roomi. The video shows Ibrahim Qadri and Gufran Roomi striking SRK’s iconic pose and making their way towards the front. They then perform a dance routine to the song Zinda Banda, with the audience in the theatre cheering them on and recording the performance on their phones.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike dancing to Zinda Banda here:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gone viral with over 3.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of this video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

An Instagram user wrote, “Now this is called Entertainment. Love it. I wish I was one of the audience.”

Another added, “Ibrahim sir, aapne to mehfil hi lut li yar [Ibrahim sir you have looted the gathering].”

“Ise kahte h performance [this is called a performance],” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Amazing performance.”

About Jawan song Zinda Banda:

The song Zinda Banda is from Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan. It is sung and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The lyrics of the song are penned by Irshad Kamil, with a couplet contributed by Wasim Barelvi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON