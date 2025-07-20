Search
‘It’s not travel, it’s trauma’: Viral Bengaluru traffic post sparks relatable uproar

ByHT Trending Desk
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 05:38 pm IST

A woman's Instagram post about the lengthy traffic ordeal after dropping a friend at Bengaluru airport went viral, garnering over 19 million views.

Getting home from Bengaluru airport means braving some of the worst traffic in the country with endless jams. But one woman's viral post about the ordeal has left Indians stunned. Food content creators Priyanka and Indrayani shared a story on Instagram about how dropping a friend off at the Bengaluru airport and returning home took longer than the friend’s entire flight to Dubai.

The post went viral and many users shockingly shared similar tales of being stuck in Bengaluru's notorious traffic(Instagram/travel_foodie_gals)
"Dropped my friend at Bangalore Airport as she was leaving for Dubai. She reached Dubai, and I'm still stuck in Bangalore's traffic," the post read, adding that it was "based on true incidents".

The post went viral soon with over 19 million views and many users shockingly shared similar tales of being stuck in Bengaluru's notorious traffic jams.

"This actually happened to me. My parents dropped me at the airport and they reached home at the same time as I landed in Delhi," one of them revealed.

Another added, "Bro I’m not even kidding, this actually happened to me. My sister was leaving to Mangalore she boarded last minute and she had already reached Mangalore and i was still on the way home (not even exaggerating)."

A third user remarked, "This is the truth about Bangalore traffic. I took a 2-hour flight literally travelled from another state and guess what? It took me 5 hours just to get home from the Bangalore airport. How is that even real? I’m spending more time stuck in traffic than in the air. It’s not travel anymore, it’s trauma."

Other users were stunned by the nature of Bengaluru's long traffic snarls. "Just a normal day in Bengaluru traffic," wrote one of them.

"Honestly bangalore needs an elaborate public transport system or else this will keep increasing," remarked another.

