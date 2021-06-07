Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Remember the quirky Lion King-themed birthday cake requested by a three-year-old? Now, another cake for a six-year-old has grabbed the attention of netizens. Shared on Twitter by the girl’s father Edmund Kingsley, the odd cake is based on a historical theme. It portrays the execution of Anne Boleyn, wife of Henry VIII. If you’re already surprised, wait till you see the cake.

“Tomorrow we’ll have a six year old, and like so many girls her age she insisted on a cake depicting the future Queen Elizabeth I witnessing the execution of Anne Boleyn by Henry VIII,” read the caption. The picture included in the share shows Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII along with the young future Queen of England, Elizabeth I.

Take a look at the post:

Tomorrow we’ll have a six year old, and like so many girls her age she insisted on a cake depicting the future Queen Elizabeth I witnessing the execution of Anne Boleyn by Henry VIII pic.twitter.com/4HC5khHjur — Edmund Kingsley (@KingsleyEdmund) May 29, 2021

Shared on May 30, the post has garnered over 22,000 likes and tons of comments. While many were surprised to see such a theme for a six-year-old’s birthday party, others shared their collection of out of the box themed-cakes for birthdays of kids. Some pointed out that the cake was an indication of the child’s interest in history.

My daughter was obsessed with Henry VIII at a similar age. It was ‘come as your favourite monarch’ day for the 2012 Diamond Jubilee. pic.twitter.com/xmaD6RyMUX — Leah Hardy (@LeahFHardy) May 30, 2021

My children made me a Macbeth cake for my birthday! pic.twitter.com/Ym6MtFJirz — Fiona Fidler-Calvin (@BabyFidz) May 30, 2021

i’m beside myself at this — Beth McColl (@imteddybless) May 29, 2021

The stonework on those towers is very impressive — Tim Whitehead (@SeriouslyTim) May 29, 2021

The modelling of those figures is excellent 👌🏽👏🏽 — Snow (@Lookinupatstars) May 30, 2021

What are your thoughts on this cake?

Read more | Three-year-old’s Lion King-themed birthday cake leaves tweeple in splits