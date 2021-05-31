Three-year-old’s Lion King-themed birthday cake leaves tweeple in splits

Birthdays are the most important occasion for any child and so is the delicious birthday cake. But at times one gets a quite small portion of cake when there are too many guests. three-year-old Leona, however, made sure to secure the lion’s share with a Lion King-themed birthday cake. Pun intended! The little one requested for an odd birthday cake that is now cracking netizens up and may amuse you too.

Shared on Twitter by Leona’s uncle Casey Feigh, the post shows some pictures of the cake. The Lion King-themed cake captures the scene where Simba discovers that his father Mufasa has died. “My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because ‘everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.’,” Feigh explains in the caption.

Take a look at the post:

My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.” pic.twitter.com/UOatqCUSj0 — Casey Feigh (@caseyfeigh) May 29, 2021

Shared on May 30, the post has garnered over 6.8 lakh likes and tons of reactions. Netizens were amused by the little one’s sneaky way to get more cake. While many couldn’t stop laughing at Leona’s idea, others lauded her intelligence and thought process for such a young age. Some also pointed out how detailed the cake was.

