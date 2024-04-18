Sophie Kinsella, ‘Shopaholic’ author, reveals she has an aggressive form of brain cancer, undergoing treatment

Sophie Kinsella, the best-selling English author of the "Shopaholic" book series, revealed that she has glioblastoma. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, "Glioblastoma (GBM), also referred to as a grade IV astrocytoma, is a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumour. It invades the nearby brain tissue but generally does not spread to distant organs." Snapshot of Sophie Kinsella.

Kinsella took to X to share the news. In the post, she shared that she wanted to share this news for a while. Kinsella did not make her health condition public earlier as she wanted her children to understand and process the news in private. (Also Read: How a US woman's selfie led to the discovery of a benign but aggressive tumour in her brain)

"I have been under the care of the excellent team at University College Hospital in London and have had successful surgery and subsequent radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which is suit outcome. At the moment, all is stable, and I am feeling generally very well, though I get very tired, and my memory is even worse than it was before," wrote Kinsella in her post.

Take a look at her post here:

This post was shared on April 17. Since being posted, it has gained more than one million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many prominent personalities shared their best wishes for Kinsella in the comments section of the post.

Here's how people reacted:

Louise Mensch, a former member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, said, "Oh my God, I send you absolutely all of my love. Will get in touch properly. So, so many hugs to you; you are and you have always been such a beautiful light in this world."

Nigella Lawson, a food writer, wrote, "What a truly awful ordeal. Sending so much love to you and your family, and wishing the absolute best for you

Illustrator Judy Astley shared, "I'm so sorry to hear you've been going through this awfulness. Wishing you all the very best and with hopes that the cancer buggers right off. Love from me (and my sodding breast cancer!)"

Stephanie Hawthorne, a journalist, added, "So very sorry indeed to hear your news. Keep going, Madeleine. You can pull through this. Channel your energy into more brilliant writing if you feel up to it. Being 'acquainted with grief' can ironically give you exciting new horizons and perspectives. Much love, Stephanie."