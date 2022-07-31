Home / Trending / Step-dad's love for little baby girl is bound to tug at your heartstrings. Watch

Step-dad's love for little baby girl is bound to tug at your heartstrings. Watch

trending
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 01:22 PM IST
  • This Instagram video that has gone viral, shows the beautiful bond between a man and his adopted baby daughter.
The step-dad with his adopted baby daughter in this viral video.&nbsp;(Instagram/@dadlifejason)
The step-dad with his adopted baby daughter in this viral video. (Instagram/@dadlifejason)
BySohini Sengupta

Love knows no boundaries and can exist beyond the lines of blood relations. And that is exactly what has been portrayed in this particular Instagram video that has been going massively viral for the sweetest of reasons. The video opens to show how a dad can be seen playing with his little baby girl. Both in his Instagram bio and in this video, it becomes quite apparent that he is the adoptive father to three children, including the one who can be seen in this video. Through text inserts in the video, he reveals how many people often tell him that he is not the real father of this child but that does not face him at all because of his unconditional love for this adorable baby girl.

The video has been shared on the social media platform with a descriptive and heartfelt caption. It reads, “I let my love tell my story and hopefully it’s loud enough to quiet the doubters.” The video has been shared on Instagram by a video creator named Jason Linton. He has over 4.9 lakh followers on the page where he posts photos and videos about his music and fatherhood in general. There is a good chance that this particular video that has been shared by him will definitely tug at your heartstrings as well.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 3, the video has gotten more than 8.24 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person sweetly notes, "Yeah but he's Dad!" "I believe what ties a family isn’t blood, but it’s the love that’s there. You’re doing great," another user adds. A third response shares, "Your love is way louder than any other noises out there."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baby father dad viral parenting instagram + 4 more
baby father dad viral parenting instagram + 3 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out