Techie earning €77k in Germany questions relocation after receiving 40 lakh CTC offer in India

A Reddit post by a Senior Software Developer working in Germany has sparked a lively discussion after he revealed details of a job offer he received from his company for a relocation to India. The developer, who earns a gross salary of €77,000 in Germany, said the proposed compensation in India was significantly lower, prompting many users to question whether the move would be beneficial. A techie earning €77k in Germany weighed a ₹ 40L India offer, prompting discussions on Reddit.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

(Also read: Techie with 7 years’ experience shares frustration over stagnant salary: 'Still stuck at ₹5.25 LPA')

‘Planning to return for personal reasons’

In his post, the tech professional wrote: "Hi all, I am a Senior Software Developer currently working in Germany. My gross is €77K and I have an offer to relocate to India (Hyderabad). After hard negotiation, I am offered ₹36L base plus ₹4L performance bonus, making the total CTC ₹40L. Team will remain in Germany and I will be working from India, either WFH or from the Hyderabad branch office, which has only four non-tech employees. Flexible. Given personal reasons, I am planning to return."

He further explained that the compensation package would not include any stock options. "Company doesn't provide any stocks. The HR says it's the max they can do as they are not tech focused. My plan is to take it and come back, stay for sometime and look for other offers and negotiate," he added.

Check out the post here:

Mixed reactions From reddit users

The post attracted several responses from users who debated the merits of the offer and the feasibility of the move.

One user commented: “That's close to half of your current pay. With 10 YOE, I think the offer could have been better. Damn sure, if you were switching companies, this pay would be 1.5x.”

Another remarked: "Fair point, but don't you think he could have fetched a better offer with a switch."

Others looked at the comparison through a cost-of-living lens. One user wrote: "Tax and expenses are higher in Germany. Here he can WFH saving a lot on rent," implying that the reduced salary might be offset by lower living costs.

Another user advised a bolder negotiation strategy: "Ask for 75, given your work exp and degree. Or switch before you are here."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)