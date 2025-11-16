Techie with 7 years’ experience shares frustration over stagnant salary: 'Still stuck at 5.25 LPA'

A backend developer with seven years of experience has expressed frustration over a long-standing low salary in a Reddit post. Despite years of dedication and taking on responsibilities beyond the role, the techie’s current package remains at 5.25 LPA. The developer has been with the same company since the start of the career.(Pexels/Representational Image)

"7 years of backend dev, still stuck at 5.25 LPA," the caption of the post read.

According to the post, the developer has been with the same company since the start of their career and moved from a non-technical background into a development role.

Over the years, the techie has also worked onsite twice and contributed significantly to projects, yet the compensation has not reflected the experience or effort.

Planning huge salary jump:

Recently, the techie cleared an interview with another firm and is preparing for the HR discussion.

"I’m planning to ask for around 19 LPA, hoping that even after negotiations, I can land somewhere around 16 to 17 LPA."

According to the techie, asking for around a 200%+ increase feels justified based on market standards, “but I’m worried HR might try to lowball me due to my current pay,” the techie wrote.

The post also highlighted the stark difference between current earnings and typical salaries for similar roles in India, calling the salary “peanuts” compared to market standards.

The Reddit post sparked a wave of reactions online. Users shared similar experiences of being underpaid despite years of experience, while others offered tips on handling salary negotiations.

One of the users commented, “Why are you worried about sounding unrealistic or greedy when your current company felt none of it paying you that low for 7YOE?”

A second user commented, “7 yoe and 5.25 LPA? You’re probably still in the same cubicle from 2008”

"Ask for 20LPA. Accept anything above 15. And look for more interviews," another user commented.

