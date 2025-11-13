Indian employee quits job after US-based founder schedules 10 pm meetings during leave

An Indian employee has shared a post on Reddit detailing a difficult work situation with a US-based founder, sparking conversations about unrealistic expectations and work-life balance in global teams. The employee revealed that meetings often ran as late as 10 pm due to time differences.(Pexels/Representational Image)

"One of the things that pushed me to resignation," the caption of the post read.

In the post, the employee explained how the time difference between Mumbai and the United States often meant attending meetings as late as 10 pm.

What made things worse, the employee said, was that these expectations continued even during approved leave.

Work calls during leave:

According to a screenshot of a chat with the founder, the employee clarified that they were travelling between Raiga and Navi Mumbai in heavy rain and had already communicated their inability to attend a meeting.

“I had already told you I had no network. I was travelling to Raigad and it was raining," the employee told the founder.

Despite this, the founder responded: “In that case, you should inform me in advance that you will not be able to attend the meeting.”

The employee replied that they were away on a formal leave day and assumed attending meetings would not be required. To this, the founder said, “It never works like that. I am so disappointed."

The Reddit user said that this pattern of behaviour wasn't an isolated occurrence. They claimed that such expectations continued even during their approved leave days, ultimately pushing them to resign.

Concluding their post, the employee shared that they are currently serving their notice period.

Reddit reacts

The post quickly drew widespread attention online, with many people expressing support for the employee and sharing similar experiences.

One of the users commented, "Just say, it's called leave for a reason, for you to leave me alone.

A second user commented, “Corporate culture is going downhill, and I really appreciate what Gen Z is doing, taking their voice to corporate.”

“Does that joker expect people to attend meetings while on leave? What's next? Run reports as well while on leave?” another user commented.

