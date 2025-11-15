Employee leaves job after HOD labels him in a ‘honeymoon period’ despite carrying the full workload

An employee has shared a detailed Reddit post describing why he walked out of his job after his Head of Department accused him of being in a “honeymoon period”, despite months of long hours, extra duties, and handling two people’s workload. In a Reddit post, the employee shared screenshots of his resignation email.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In the Reddit post, the employee shared screenshots of his resignation email, titled “Putting an end to my honeymoon period,”.

The email begins with, “I never thought I’d have to write this so soon, but here we are. A wise man here thinks I’ve been on a honeymoon period since I joined.”

Employee quits over HOD remarks:

According to the post, the employee, who worked as a content writer, had been with the company for five months and had taken only one day of leave during that time.

“I attended the office and worked at full capacity even when I was sick,” he added, and said he often stayed back on Saturdays even though it wasn’t required in his contract.

The post mentions regularly skipping tea breaks and even half of the lunch breaks to meet tight deadlines.

The employee said the situation changed after his only teammate resigned last month, leaving him responsible for the entire department’s workload.

He claimed delays were natural under such pressure, but his HOD allegedly dismissed this and insisted that it was his decision whether the task required two people or four.

What upset him most, he wrote, was the “tu-tadaak” tone used on a phone call, which the employee described as roadside and disrespectful.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

The post quickly drew attention on Reddit, with many users expressing support for the employee.

Users criticised the HOD’s behaviour, calling it disrespectful and unreasonable, while others shared similar workplace experiences, praising the employee for standing up for his dignity.

One of the users commented, "The stand that we need to take to make the Indian workplace better."

A second user commented, "I like that kind of silent moves and sudden surprises for evil people in the Indian workspace."

"This is horrible! I have been in such companies before, and it is better to get out of such toxic places!" another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)