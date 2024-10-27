Techie sets up firecracker shop ahead of Diwali: ‘10 to 4 coding, then cracker shop’

The firecracker market is exploding (pun fully intended) ahead of Diwali, and one techie has found the perfect side hustle to complement his day job - a cracker shop in his hometown. The techie in question, who goes by Ray on social media, amused thousands of people when he revealed his moonlighting plan. A firecracker shop has become a techie's side hustle ahead of Diwali (Representational image)

Ray shared two photographs of his makeshift shop on the microblogging platform X. He explained that he had set up the shop in his hometown along with two other friends.

The techie further explained that he was planning to devote his mornings to his regular job before going over to the shop to sell firecrackers. His plan? Code from 10 am to 4 pm, and sell crackers between 4 pm and 9 pm every day.

“All set for opening up the (temporary) cracker shop this Diwali with 2 other friends,” Ray posted on X. “10 to 4 office/coding and 4 to 9 cracker shop,” he added.

Take a look at the post below:

His post has received thousands of views and comments on X (formerly Twitter), where some praised his entrepreneurial spirit and others shared amused reactions.

In the comments section, Ray explained that the firecracker shop had been set up in his hometown, which he did not name, after proper permissions. He said that people in his hometown do not trust online shops, hence he expected his business to do well ahead of Diwali.

“Wow, nice side business,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Nice, not a lot of margin but it’s fun,” said another.

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, will be celebrated on October 31 this year. Diwali celebrations last five days in total, starting with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj.