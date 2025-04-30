Test your brainpower: Can you count the exact number of girls in this mind-boggling optical illusion?

Optical illusions are more than just a fun pastime – they’re brain teasers that challenge the way we see and interpret the world around us. These mind-bending images trick our brains into seeing things that aren't quite what they appear. For enthusiasts who love a good challenge, this optical illusion is bound to leave you scratching your head. An optical illusion perplexed the internet as users tried to guess the number of girls in the image.(Facebook/ Optical Mind)

The puzzle

Shared on Facebook by the page Optical Mind, this optical illusion showcases an intriguing visual created using mirrors. At first glance, the image seems to feature multiple individuals sitting in front of a series of mirrors. The clever positioning of the mirrors creates a repetitive reflection effect, which leads you to believe there is a long row of girls sitting in front of you.

However, things aren’t as straightforward as they seem. The image isn't showing a row of girls – instead, it features only a few girls sitting in front of angled mirrors, giving the illusion of multiple reflections.

Check out the puzzle here:

A mirror illusion posted on Facebook puzzled viewers as they tried to count how many girls were actually in the image.(Facebook/ Optical Mind)

The challenge: How many girls do you see?

Your task in this optical illusion is simple yet tricky: how many girls are actually in the picture? The mirrors create a confusing effect, making it difficult to identify the true number. Is it one girl with an illusion of several, or are there more than you think?

Why optical illusions are so popular online

Optical illusions have become a favourite on social media, particularly because they engage and entertain people of all ages. These brain teasers force us to pause and reconsider what we're seeing, offering a fun challenge for our perception. They also provide an interactive element, as viewers can compare their answers with others and discuss the outcomes in the comments. Whether you're trying to outwit the illusion or simply enjoy the fun of seeing how others react, these puzzles encourage sharing and discussions across social platforms.

So, have you managed to spot the right number of girls? This optical illusion is yet another example of why these brain teasers remain an internet favourite, testing not only your visual perception but also your attention to detail.