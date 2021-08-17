This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

The Internet never fails to entertain us with hilarious videos featuring adorable doggos. Most of them are able to make a special place among our hearts with their cuteness as well as goofiness. But there are some cute canines who are capable of stealing your heart with their attitude as well. Case in point, this golden retriever named Sugar. Shared on the doggo’s Instagram profile, shows Sugar having her lunch and the whole video may leave you laughing hard.

The recording starts with a shot of Sugar sitting in a poised manner beside a plate of food. As Sugar’s human tries to feed her, she totally refuses to oblige. What makes the video more entertaining is the apt background music to the video. We won’t spoil the fun so take a look at the video:

Shared on August 8, the clip has started over 2.2 lakh likes and many reactions. While many couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable doggo, others simply shared how their pets also act like Sugar when it comes to having any kind of food that they detest.

“Nai khana mujhe!” (I don’t want to eat), wrote an Instagram user while voicing Sugar’s probable thoughts. “The ending is too good,” commented another. “Aww this clip has my heart,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON