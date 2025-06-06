Tiger defies gravity with majestic leap over stream in resurfaced video. Internet left amazed

In a spellbinding throwback from the wild, a video capturing a tiger making a breathtaking leap over a water stream has resurfaced on social media, once again captivating wildlife enthusiasts. The clip, shared by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on X (formerly Twitter), showcases the raw power and agility of one of nature’s most elusive predators. A viral video showed a tiger leaping over a wide stream, stunning viewers with its power and grace. (X/@susantananda3)

The short video begins with a tiger walking calmly towards the edge of a water stream in its natural habitat. After a brief pause, the big cat suddenly launches itself into the air, effortlessly bridging the wide gap and landing gracefully on the opposite bank.

Check out the clip here:

"An amazing jump in the Sundarbans"

In his caption, Nanda highlighted the extraordinary nature of the moment: “An amazing jump in Sundarbans. Tiger can leap more than 30 feet. The strong and longer hind legs are crucial for these impressive leaps.”

Social media reacts

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 52,000 views and sparked a wave of admiration and awe online. Many users were quick to express their amazement at the tiger’s athletic prowess, with several calling it one of the most striking wildlife moments ever captured.

One user described the moment as “simply majestic,” while another remarked, “Wouldn’t like to be the target of this magnificent leap.” A third jokingly commented, “Woow... it seems he hates walking in water.” Others pointed out the animal’s feline grace, saying, “He belongs to the cat family, so they can do it easily.”

Another viewer praised the quality of the footage: “Awesome video and amazing jump. Perfectly captured.” The general sentiment echoed across the platform was one of sheer wonder, with comments like “This is extraordinary” and “Wow, what a jump” dominating the thread.