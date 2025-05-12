Baby elephants get 'Z plus security' from herd as they splash in the waters of UP tiger reserve. Watch

In a touching reminder of the gentle and intelligent nature of elephants, a recent video has captured the internet’s heart. The clip shows a herd of elephants standing vigil as their youngest members play joyfully in the water. Shared by IAS officer Sanjay Kumar and later reposted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ramesh Pandey, the video has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). According to Kumar’s caption, the footage was filmed at the Amangarh Tiger Reserve (ATR), located in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Elephants were seen encircling their young calves in waters in a viral video, showcasing their protective nature.(X/@skumarias02)

(Also read: Elephants lovingly shield caretaker from rain in viral video: 'Don’t worry, everything will be okay')

A fortress of family

The video, reshared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey, was captioned: “It’s another kind of Z plus security provided by the elephants to their young ones. The water-frolicking calf is encircled and being taken care of by the grandma, mother and aunts.”

In the footage, six adult elephants are seen leisurely cooling off and quenching their thirst in shallow waters. At the same time, two calves splash and tumble nearby, watched over attentively by the surrounding adults. The water appears knee-deep for the towering adults, yet shallow and safe enough for the calves, who are noticeably smaller and evidently still very young.

Watch the clip here:

This protective formation—positioning themselves around the calves—demonstrates the innate security system within elephant families, where every adult has a role in safeguarding the herd’s youngest.

A lesson in the wild

This isn’t the first time elephant behaviour has drawn admiration. In another heartwarming moment captured on video and shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, a baby elephant is seen learning how to eat grass under the careful guidance of its mother.

Watch the clip here:

Kaswan captioned the clip: “That kiddo learning from mother the right way to eat grass. Not even small dirt should go in stomach.” The video resonated widely with viewers for its simple yet profound depiction of learning, patience, and maternal care in the animal kingdom.

(Also read: Baby elephant learns the art of clean eating from its mother in heartwarming viral video. Watch)

Social media users were quick to express their admiration for both videos, praising the emotional intelligence and strong familial values of elephants—traits that continue to make them one of the most beloved species in the wild.