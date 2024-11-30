UP man shovels mud on his Thar roof and speeds off in reckless stunt, police seize the vehicle

In today’s digital age, the quest for viral fame has driven some individuals to extreme, and at times, reckless lengths to capture attention. A recent incident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, highlights the dangerous side of this internet craze. A video that has now gone viral shows a man performing a bizarre stunt that quickly gained widespread attention – and controversy. A man in Meerut piled mud on his Thar and sped down the road, sparking police action. (X)

A dangerous stunt on the road

The viral footage shows Intezaar Ali, a resident of Mundali village, piling mud onto the roof of his Mahindra Thar SUV before speeding down a road at full throttle. As the vehicle races forward, the mud flies off in all directions, creating chaos and posing potential hazards for other drivers and pedestrians. While the man may have intended the stunt to entertain and grab the attention of online audiences, his reckless behaviour has sparked widespread criticism.

Watch the video here:

The stunt not only drew outrage from the public but also caught the attention of local authorities. The video quickly went viral, prompting the Meerut Police to step in. Using footage, the police were able to identify the car and acted swiftly to seize the vehicle, sharing the news on social media platform X.

Check out the post here:

Another viral stunt gone wrong

This incident comes shortly after another viral stunt in Haryana that also caused public outrage. In this case, a social media influencer filmed a reel in a bra and pants in the crowded Insar market in Panipat. When locals approached him, asking him to stop, the situation quickly escalated into a confrontation. An angry bystander slapped the influencer, who then begged for mercy, saying, "I'll leave right now!"

Watch the clip here:

Although there are no reports of an official police complaint in this case, it has raised concerns about the limits of social media stunts in public spaces. Reports suggest that the influencer apologised to the locals after the incident, and was warned not to repeat such actions in the future.