Man's reckless firecracker stunt from sunroof goes wrong, car catches fire in seconds. Watch

A car caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur after a man was shooting firecrackers throughs its sunroof during a wedding procession. In a terrifying video, a man can be seen emerging from a car's sunroof and firing rocketsvinto the air. In a terrifying video, a man can be seen emerging from a car's sunroof and lighting up rockets to shoot into the air.(X/@HateDetectors)

The air is filled in smoke and loud booms of the crackers as the man keeps his hand pointed up in the air, rapidly shooting rockets from the car decorated with flowers.

Suddenly, the gun through which he is seen launching the crackers catches fire and the crackers explode in his hand. As he drops inside the car, the crackers continue to go off inside the vehicle which is quickly filled with fire and smoke.

Take a look at the video here:

The car's doors open and two men run out of it as onlookers run to help those stuck inside. As they open the door, crackers fly out and explode on the street.

Two injured in fire

According to reports, the groom's procession was said to be leaving for Dehradun at night when the celebration took a dangerous turn.

Two men were injured in the incident and underwent treatment after the car caught fire. The vehicle was destroyed in the fire and later seized by the police. A fine has been imposed on the accused.

Reports suggest that the vehicle was filled with boxes of firecrackers which exploded after one of the rockets shot by the man fell inside the car.

This is not the first time videos of people setting off firecrackers from car roof's have gone viral. During Diwali last year, several videos of young men setting off firecrackers from the roofs of moving cars in Gurugram surfaced on social media.

Last month, firecrackers were set off from the roof of a private vehicle in Chandigarh.