'Real life Subway Surfers': Woman runs, dances on top of a moving train. Viral video

A jaw-dropping video of a woman running and dancing on the roof of a moving train has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers both amused and horrified. The footage, which was shared on Instagram by the account 'The Meme Party,' has garnered 20 million views, sparking widespread reactions across social media. In Bangladesh, a woman danced on a moving train roof, going viral for her daring stunt. (Instagram/the.memeparty)

The incident: A fearless stunt on a moving train

The video, reportedly filmed at a railway station in Bangladesh, shows the woman running confidently along the roof, jumping from one coach to the next with incredible ease. However, what truly shocked viewers was when she transitioned from running to dancing atop the moving train. With a sudden flair, she began to entertain onlookers, demonstrating surprisingly dance moves while maintaining her precarious position.

While the video doesn't confirm the exact date of the incident, it has certainly made waves across the internet. The woman’s daring stunt, which echoes the adrenaline-pumping gameplay of the popular mobile game Subway Surfers, is as entertaining as it is dangerous.

Mixed reactions: Laughter, admiration, and concern

While many viewers found the video to be hilarious and entertaining, others expressed serious concerns over the risk involved in such reckless behaviour. The incident, though thrilling, has drawn criticism for its potential danger.

One user joked, "Guess she’s taking Subway Surfers a bit too literally!" Another commented, "That’s some next-level gaming right there, but I wouldn’t want to try it myself." A third user, however, was quick to point out, "This is absolutely insane! What if she had fallen off? This is not something to laugh at."

Others were equally concerned. One comment read, "This is a reminder of how reckless some people can be just for attention. A stunt like this could easily turn tragic." Another user echoed that sentiment, saying, "Can’t believe people are actually applauding this dangerous stunt. I hope she’s okay, but this could’ve ended badly."