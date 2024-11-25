Menu Explore
UP groom jumps off horse, climbs moving truck to catch thief who stole his cash garland. Watch

BySanya Jain
Nov 25, 2024 03:19 PM IST

A groom in Uttar Pradesh has been compared to a Bollywood hero for chasing down a thief who snatched his garland of cash.

A groom in Uttar Pradesh has been compared to a Bollywood hero for chasing down a thief who snatched his garland of cash. The dramatic incident unfolded in Meerut when the thief managed to make off with the groom’s cash garland while he was sitting atop a horse in his baraat.

A groom in Uttar Pradesh climbed a mini-truck in his pursuit of a thief
A groom in Uttar Pradesh climbed a mini-truck in his pursuit of a thief

According to the Indian Express, the incident occurred on NH 58 when the thief managed to snatch the garland and escape in a mini-truck. Ditching his own baraat, the groom hitched a ride from a passing motorcycle and chased down the thief.

After riding alongside the thief for some time, the protagonist of this potboiler was filmed climbing the window of the moving mini-truck. Footage of his daring stunt has gone massively viral online.

The video shows the groom, still wearing his wedding finery and a red turban, climbing the window of the pickup vehicle as it moved on a highway. After climbing through the window of the moving mini-truck, he managed to retrieve his garland, which was made up of 100 banknotes, and climb out again.

The video also shows him thrashing the thief after getting the mini-truck to stop on the road. The thief, so far unidentified in reports, was filmed pleading with the groom to spare him.

Watch the video below:

As per an NDTV report, no official complaint has been filed in the incident.

The video, however, has gone viral online, amusing thousands of people. “Cash mala was important than Varmala,” joked one X user after watching the clip. “Plot Twist: The groom wanted to get away from the wedding so he orchestrated this whole thing,” another quipped.

One X user called it better action than any Bhojpuri movie, while several others wrote, “UP is not for beginners.”

(Also read: UP groom’s kiss to bride during varmala ceremony triggers brawl between families)

