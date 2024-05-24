UP groom’s kiss to bride during varmala ceremony triggers brawl between families
Reportedly, the bride's family in UP climbed onto the stage, where the varmala ceremony was taking place, to beat the groom after the kiss.
A groom in Uttar Pradesh and his family were beaten up by the bride’s family. As per reports, the brawl occurred after the man kissed his bride during the varmala ceremony. Enraged by the act, the woman’s family started beating people with sticks.
The bride’s family, triggered by the kiss, climbed onto the stage to beat the groom, reported NDTV. They accused the groom of forcibly kissing the bride. The man, however, insisted that the bride wanted to get kissed during the varmala ceremony.
What did the police say?
"In the dead of night, around 1.30 am, a call came in, summoning police," Hapur ASP Rajkumar Agrawal told the Times of India (TOI). “Nearly a dozen folks found themselves detained, booked under CrPC 151 (arrest to prevent commission of cognisable offences). Five ended up at the hospital, nursing injuries, before being discharged. However, no official complaints reached the police station,” Agrawal added.
"The marriage ceremony of two sisters was being performed in the Ashok Nagar area of Hapur. While the elder sister's marriage was peacefully conducted, a conflict was ignited when the younger sister's groom kissed her on stage,” the cop further said.
Following the incident, the families wanted to call off the marriage. However, the couple refused and wanted to continue with the wedding. Subsequently, the elders intervened and decided to perform the ceremony at a later date.
Police have charged six people in the incident for disturbing public peace.
