 UP groom’s kiss to bride during varmala ceremony triggers brawl between families | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP groom’s kiss to bride during varmala ceremony triggers brawl between families

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 24, 2024 10:20 AM IST

Reportedly, the bride's family in UP climbed onto the stage, where the varmala ceremony was taking place, to beat the groom after the kiss.

A groom in Uttar Pradesh and his family were beaten up by the bride’s family. As per reports, the brawl occurred after the man kissed his bride during the varmala ceremony. Enraged by the act, the woman’s family started beating people with sticks.

The UP groom reportedly said the bride wanted him to kiss her during the Varmala ceremony (Representational image). (Unsplash/kography)
The UP groom reportedly said the bride wanted him to kiss her during the Varmala ceremony (Representational image). (Unsplash/kography)

The bride’s family, triggered by the kiss, climbed onto the stage to beat the groom, reported NDTV. They accused the groom of forcibly kissing the bride. The man, however, insisted that the bride wanted to get kissed during the varmala ceremony.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

What did the police say?

"In the dead of night, around 1.30 am, a call came in, summoning police," Hapur ASP Rajkumar Agrawal told the Times of India (TOI). “Nearly a dozen folks found themselves detained, booked under CrPC 151 (arrest to prevent commission of cognisable offences). Five ended up at the hospital, nursing injuries, before being discharged. However, no official complaints reached the police station,” Agrawal added.

Also Read: Doctor catches wife with 2 men in UP hotel room, thrashes them

"The marriage ceremony of two sisters was being performed in the Ashok Nagar area of Hapur. While the elder sister's marriage was peacefully conducted, a conflict was ignited when the younger sister's groom kissed her on stage,” the cop further said.

Following the incident, the families wanted to call off the marriage. However, the couple refused and wanted to continue with the wedding. Subsequently, the elders intervened and decided to perform the ceremony at a later date.

Also Read: Men beat, shave head of 25-year-old over his alleged affair with woman in village

Police have charged six people in the incident for disturbing public peace.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / UP groom’s kiss to bride during varmala ceremony triggers brawl between families
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On