Uttar Pradesh doctor thrashes wife, two men after allegedly finding them in a compromising position

A doctor reportedly beat up his wife and two other men after he allegedly caught her in an objectionable position with them. As per reports, the incident took place in a Uttar Pradesh hotel. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, showing the doctor thrashing the others. The image shows a UP doctor beating up his wife and two men after allegedly finding them in a compromising position in a hotel. (Screengrab)

The violent altercation took place when the husband went to the hotel after being suspicious of his wife’s activities, reported India Today. There, he allegedly found her in a compromising position in the room’s bathroom, which led to the fight.

As per the outlet, the police stated that the couple were estranged and had been living separately for over a year. They decided to stay separate following a domestic dispute incident.

After the incident came to light, police arrested the woman and the two men involved, reported the outlet. They also received a misconduct complaint from the husband against his wife and the two men. The wife, according to the police, has not filed any complaint against her husband yet.

What does the viral video show?

In the video, which is now being shared across various social media platforms, a man is seen using his footwear to beat other people, including a woman, while inside a bathroom. He is also heard using abusive language. The clip further captures the police taking away the woman from the scene.

The woman arrested is also a doctor at a government hospital. One of the men involved is from Bulandshahr and the other is from Ghaziabad.

According to the outlet, the police are investigating the matter further.

