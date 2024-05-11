 Uttar Pradesh doctor thrashes wife, two men after allegedly finding them in a compromising position | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttar Pradesh doctor thrashes wife, two men after allegedly finding them in a compromising position

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 11, 2024 09:57 AM IST

The police received a complaint from the husband in Uttar Pradesh who thrashed his wife and two men after allegedly finding them in a hotel room.

A doctor reportedly beat up his wife and two other men after he allegedly caught her in an objectionable position with them. As per reports, the incident took place in a Uttar Pradesh hotel. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, showing the doctor thrashing the others.

The image shows a UP doctor beating up his wife and two men after allegedly finding them in a compromising position in a hotel. (Screengrab)
The image shows a UP doctor beating up his wife and two men after allegedly finding them in a compromising position in a hotel. (Screengrab)

The violent altercation took place when the husband went to the hotel after being suspicious of his wife’s activities, reported India Today. There, he allegedly found her in a compromising position in the room’s bathroom, which led to the fight.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Bihar man falls in love with his mother-in-law, marries her after family discovers affair

As per the outlet, the police stated that the couple were estranged and had been living separately for over a year. They decided to stay separate following a domestic dispute incident.

After the incident came to light, police arrested the woman and the two men involved, reported the outlet. They also received a misconduct complaint from the husband against his wife and the two men. The wife, according to the police, has not filed any complaint against her husband yet.

Also Read: Teacher arrested for 'making out' with 5th grader, her 'embarrassed' fiancé breaks engagement

What does the viral video show?

In the video, which is now being shared across various social media platforms, a man is seen using his footwear to beat other people, including a woman, while inside a bathroom. He is also heard using abusive language. The clip further captures the police taking away the woman from the scene.

The woman arrested is also a doctor at a government hospital. One of the men involved is from Bulandshahr and the other is from Ghaziabad.

According to the outlet, the police are investigating the matter further.

In another incident in Uttar Pradesh, which took place a few months ago, a woman climbed an electric pole, bound by high-tension wires, after her husband reportedly discovered her extramarital affair.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Uttar Pradesh doctor thrashes wife, two men after allegedly finding them in a compromising position

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On