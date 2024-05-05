Teacher arrested for 'making out' with 5th grader, her 'embarrassed' fiancé breaks engagement

Wisconsin elementary school teacher Madison Bergmann, 24, was arrested for "making out" with a fifth-grade student. Soon after she was taken into custody, her fiancé, Sam Hickman, called off the wedding, according to one of his friends. Bergmann and Hickman were set to marry in July, but the revelation of her affair with one of her 11-year-old student has put an end to their relationship, as per reports. Bergmann is charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault.(Facebook/@Stuart Kent Smith)

"It's been indefinitely postponed. And it probably won't happen. Sam is really upset and heartbroken. He's embarrassed and pissed. He didn't deserve this. Everyone is pissed," said one of Hickman's friends to the New York Post.

He also added, "It was more like, 'Well, obviously, it's not going to happen this summer.' Pretty much all that there is to say. He's really, really hurt. Not talking too much about it. He's still in shock. Not only did she cheat on him, but she cheated with a little kid." (Also Read: Couple caught 'making love' at NYC park, viral video causes widespread outrage among people)

According to charging documents, Bergmann was arrested when the victim's parents discovered interactions between the two. The boy's father then informed the River Crest Elementary School, sparking an investigation. The texts contained intimate messages from Bergmann outlining their acts inside the classroom at lunch or after school.

Additionally, according to police, they discovered a folder in the victim's purse bearing her name and scribbled notes about how frequently they kissed, reported the New York Post.

The duration of the assault remains unknown, but the alleged perpetrator informed investigators that she received the boy's phone number from his mother in December when the family invited her to spend winter break in the Afton Alps.

Bergmann is charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault. She was released on a $25,000 signature bond. She has also been barred from contacting district students, parents or staff.