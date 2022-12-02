US President Joe Biden's ‘awkward’ 42-second handshake with France President Emmanuel Macron prompts hilarious reactions

US President Joe Biden recently welcomed France President Emmanuel Macron to the White House. Several videos and images from the visit took over social media. However, the one that is creating the most buzz is the welcome handshake between the two leaders that lasted for about 42 seconds and is now being labelled as ‘awkward’ by many.

Netizens took to Twitter to share a video of the interaction between the presidents. Just like this by journalist Charlie Spiering.

Take a look at the clip:

Joe Biden's awkward 42 second handshake with President Macron pic.twitter.com/BmHnLK0tVp — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 1, 2022

The video, since being shared, has received close to 25,000 views. Additionally, it has also accumulated more than 400 likes. The clip prompted people to come up with various funny reactions.

“OMG, I thought my connection froze. Geez!” shared a Twitter user. “Dude, let go of my hand!” joked another. “Did he blank out?” asked a third. “What was that,” wrote a fourth.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron met on December 1 to showcase their united front while talking about the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war. The French President visited the White House with his wife Brigitte Macron. This is his first visit under Joe Biden’s administration.