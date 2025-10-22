After parents say no to a dog, 8-year-old sends a letter to 'God' and gets an unexpected answer

An 8-year-old girl from Somerset, England, sent a letter addressed to "God, Cloud 9, Heaven" after her parents refused to give her another dog. After half a year, the girl’s family was surprised to find a typed response with no indication of where it was sent from or by which post office it was delivered, as per The Newsweek. An 8-year-old’s letter to god asking for a dog receives an unexpected reply months later: Reddit post goes viral(Reddit/Normal-Ad2587)

The girl's parent, who shared the story on Reddit as u/normal-ad2587, received the reply in a prepaid Royal Mail envelope and read, “God has told me to tell you he hears every prayer and answers them at the right time.” The girl was thrilled, and her mother said she “loved the mystery behind it.”

Who could have sent the letter?

The mother of the girl thinks that the considerate answer could have come from a person at a Royal Mail sorting center in Northern Ireland, where employees are accustomed to letters addressed to unusual places, such as heaven, Santa Claus, or other destinations. The mother praised the anonymous person’s compassion, pointing out that such kindness is becoming rare in the digital world. She called it “a beautiful reminder that people are still doing it, going out of their way to make a child’s day,” showing how even the smallest seed of empathy can stay forever in memory.

How did Reddit react?

The Reddit thread “Who replied to my daughter’s letter to God?” garnered more than 7,000 upvotes as well as thousands of comments. To a large extent, the people involved in the story expressed their own delight and said that their faith in humankind had been renewed.

Many people also recounted instances of letters being answered by local postal workers in situations of touching or deeply emotional communication. The discussion became a list of thank-yous to those people who, by doing only a little bit more than their work, bring solace to unknown people, particularly to children who still firmly believe in hope and the existence of magic.

Also read: H-1B Visa denied due to employer's attorney error: Redditor on STEM OPT shares experience, 'Would this affect...'

FAQs

What did the reply to the girl’s letter say?

The typed letter said, “God has told me to tell you he hears every prayer and answers them at the right time.” It encouraged the child to keep her faith and stay kind, reflecting a compassionate gesture from an unknown sender.

Who is believed to have sent the mysterious letter?

The girl’s mother suspects the reply may have come from someone working at a Royal Mail sorting center in Northern Ireland, where letters addressed to Santa Claus or heaven are sometimes handled by staff who respond to them with care.