Bear rings doorbell and checks window like a houseguest, wins hearts online. Watch

A surprising video has gone viral showing a black bear in New Hampshire casually walking up to a home, standing on its hind legs, and ringing the doorbell, leaving the internet charmed by its unexpected manners. The home surveillance footage captured the moment the bear wandered into a quiet neighbourhood (Facebook)

Jay Lievens shared the footage in a local New Hampshire Facebook group. The home surveillance footage captured the moment the bear wandered into a quiet neighbourhood and approached the front door of a house. After curiously sniffing around the patio, the bear rose to its hind legs and appeared to press the doorbell with its claw, peeking through the window as if politely waiting to be let inside.

The bear's polite attempt at making an entrance went unanswered. So, after lingering for a few moments, it shifted its focus to a nearby hot tub. It was seen trying to remove the cover using its paw, presumably to take a relaxing dip. However, when the lid didn’t budge, the bear eventually gave up and wandered off into the yard.

Watch the video here:

“At least he was polite enough to ring the doorbell to see if we were home,” Lievens joked in the caption of his post.

While black bear sightings are common in New Hampshire, their behaviour continues to fascinate locals. The state is home to thousands of black bears, which are generally non-aggressive. In fact, there hasn’t been a recorded fatal bear attack in New Hampshire since 1784.

The video sparked a flood of reactions online, with many viewers touched by the bear’s odd yet adorable behaviour. "Bears are my absolute favourite spirit animal. Black bears especially remind me of dogs, they're just dudes trying to eat and have a good time," said one of them.

Another resident shared a photo of a bear that visited their house. "What an awesome video, I just love bears. I have a 5am visitor almost everyday right outside my window," they wrote.