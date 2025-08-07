Brain teaser: Can you spot all the differences between these two pictures in just 10 seconds?

Have you ever seen two pictures that look the same, but something feels different? That’s what a “spot the difference” puzzle is all about. These puzzles test how good you are at noticing small details. Can you spot the differences in 10 seconds?(@pixel.hunt_/Instagram)

In these brain teasers, two pictures are shown side by side. At first, they seem identical. But if you look closely, you’ll find small changes.

Here's a brain teaser posted on Instagram by @pixel.hunt_, which challenges viewers to find the differences between two identical-looking pictures.

What is the challenge all about?

The challenge looks simple, but it’s quite tricky. You’ll see two pictures that look the same at first. Both show a lion, a tree, the sun, one cloud, and greenery all around. But if you look carefully, you’ll notice that some small details are different. Your task is to spot all the changes, even the tiny ones, as fast as you can.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Screengrab of the brain teaser.(@pixel.hunt_/Instagram)

The brain teaser was shared on August 3, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 150 likes and several comments.

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

While some Instagram users found the brain teaser easy, others said it tested their focus. A few said they only saw the changes after checking the answers.

One of the users, Aisha Zeeshan, trying to solve the brain teaser, commented, “Cactus, grass, tail, hills, sun, tree.”

A second user, Santiago Flores, commented, “I found 8”.

Another user, Steele Kosak, commented, “Cactus, sun, grass, the lion's whiskers.”

Were you able to find all the changes between the two pictures?

This brain teaser was not just a fun game, but also a great way to test your focus and thinking skills.