FBI’s post on Indian student Mayushi Bhagat who went missing in 2019 makes internet ask ‘Why now’

A tweet shared by the FBI about Mayushi Bhagat has sparked debate and confusion among social media users. Many asked why the agency was posting about the Indian student missing since 2019 without any update in her case. Indian student Mayushi Bhagat was last seen leaving her apartment in Jersey City. (FBI)

“The #FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for info leading to the location or recovery of Mayushi Bhagat, and the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible. She was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019, leaving her Jersey City, NJ apartment,” the agency wrote.

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A missing person’s notice released by the FBI says that Mayushi Vikas Bhagat, born in India, was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019. She was last seen leaving her apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey.

According to the FBI, “She was last seen wearing colorful pajama pants and a black t-shirt. Bhagat was reported missing by her family on May 1, 2019. She was attending the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) in New York City, and was in the United States on an F1 Student Visa.”

The agency further said, “Bhagat speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu. She has friends in the South Plainfield, New Jersey, area.”