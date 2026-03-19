Indian man wanted by FBI for defrauding victims in the US: What did Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel do?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a hunt for an India national named Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, who is wanted for defrauding multiple victims between 2017 and 2021. In a post on X, the FBI said that Patel, also known as Kenny Patel, is around 35 years of age and is believed to be residing or travelling between Illinois and Pennsylvania. Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel is wanted by the FBI for mail and wire fraud conspiracy

Who is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel? Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel is an Indian national who is wanted in the United States for a mail and wire fraud conspiracy.

Born in India, Patel worked as a fuel station attendant. The FBI said he is also known as Mecco, Kenny, and Kalpesh Patel.

On June 22, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Patel in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky, London, Kentucky, after he was charged with Mail and Wire Fraud Conspiracy.