Indian man wanted by FBI for defrauding victims in the US: What did Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel do?
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a hunt for an India national named Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a hunt for an India national named Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, who is wanted for defrauding multiple victims between 2017 and 2021. In a post on X, the FBI said that Patel, also known as Kenny Patel, is around 35 years of age and is believed to be residing or travelling between Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Who is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel?
Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel is an Indian national who is wanted in the United States for a mail and wire fraud conspiracy.
Born in India, Patel worked as a fuel station attendant. The FBI said he is also known as Mecco, Kenny, and Kalpesh Patel.
On June 22, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Patel in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky, London, Kentucky, after he was charged with Mail and Wire Fraud Conspiracy.
What did Kalpeshbhai Patel do?
According to the FBI, Patel participated in a nationwide scheme to defraud multiple victims. Victims were tricked into transmitting large amounts of money, usually in the form of cash and prepaid debit cards, to addresses throughout the United States between 2017 and 2021.
“Many victims were contacted via telephone communications and deceived into believing their personal information or identities were associated with criminal activities. They were convinced to send funds, usually in the form of cash and prepaid debit cards, to addresses throughout the United States,” the FBI said.
The FBI has asked to share information about Patel with the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
(With inputs from AP)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More