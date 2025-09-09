ICE starts Chicago immigration crackdown to honour Katie Abraham: Who was she?

Homeland Security announced Operation Midway Blitz in honour of Katie Abraham, who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by an undocumented immigrant. Reportedly, the operation will target undocumented immigrants in Chicago and Illinois who have committed a crime. Homeland Security shared about Operation Midway Blitz on its official X profile. (X/@DHSgov)

“DHS is launching Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois,” the agency wrote.

Who was Katie Abraham?

Katie Abraham, a 20-year-old from Illinois, was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck allegedly caused by a Guatemalan national, Julio Cucul-Bol. The incident which occurred on January 19, 2025, also claimed the life of Abraham’s friend Chloe Polzin.

Initially, Urbana Police arrested a Mexican national, Juan Jahaziel Saenz-Suarez. However, it was later determined that the documents provided by the individual were fake, and his real name is Julio Cucul Bol.

Homeland Security shared a video of Abraham’s parents on X talking about their daughter and addressing her death.

How did social media react?

Operation Midway Blitz has prompted mixed reactions on social media. While some supported it, others called it "heinous."

An individual posted, “Godspeed, warriors.” Another added, “You are heinous - taking advantage of this tragedy to justify your illegal occupation of an American city without cause. Just heinous. Oh, and fascist. Oh, and racist. Oh, and autocratic.”

A third commented, “Lock it down. Chicago and other cities put all of us at risk. That infringes on our rights as citizens. Need to make an example of that city and their failed leadership that prefers that criminals prey on innocents. Demonic.” A fourth wrote, “That’s quite a distraction from the Epstein Files, isn’t it?”

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin on the operation:

"DHS is launching Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in Illinois by a criminal illegal alien who should have never been in our country. This operation will target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Chicago,” said McLaughlin in a statement.

Taking a dig at Governor Pritzker, McLaughlin continued, “For years, Governor Pritzker and his fellow sanctuary politicians released Tren de Aragua gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers on Chicago’s streets—putting American lives at risk and making Chicago a magnet for criminals. President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message: no city is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”