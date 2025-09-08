LG executives detained during ICE raid on Hyundai-LG plant, were on business trip to US: report

More than 300 South Korean workers were detained after a massive immigration raid at a Hyundai-LG plant in Georgia on Thursday. The workers will be released and flown back to South Korea on a chartered plane after the governments of the two countries negotiated a deal for their release. This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)(AP)

Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff for South Korea President Lee Jae Myung, said South Korea and the US had finalized negotiations on the workers’ release. He said South Korea plans to send a charter plane to bring the workers home as soon as remaining administrative steps are completed.

Why did ICE raid the Hyundai plant?

On Thursday, a site for a new battery plant for Hyundai EV was raided by US immigration authorities. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took hundreds of workers into custody as part of its efforts to crack down on undocumented immigrants.

More than 475 people were detained in the raid, including 300 South Koreans.

LG executives detained in raid

Those detained included not just undocumented workers but also LG executives who were visiting the plant on a business trip, according to a Washington Post report. LG Energy Solution is Hyundai’s battery partner and co-owner of the plant.

“People close to the situation said they included LGES employees on a business trip from Seoul,” The Irish Times also reported.

Delay business trips, says Hyundai

After the raid, Hyundai Motor has advised staff who were about to go on business trips next week to the US to delay the trips unless absolutely necessary, as per a Reuters report.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said countries were welcome to bring their citizens to the US legally.

“Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so,” wrote the US president.

Why it matters

The raid came as a shock to many in South Korea as the country is a key US ally. In July, the country agreed to purchase $100 billion worth of US energy and invest $350 billion in the United States in exchange for lower US tariff rates. Just two weeks ago, President Donald Trump and President Lee had held their first meeting in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies)