'Respect our laws': Trump to foreign companies after ICE detain 300 South Koreans in Hyundai raid

US President Donald Trump has called on foreign countries to respect the immigration laws in place while setting up factories and plants in the United States. Trump's latest remarks on Sunday come after an ICE raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia led to the detention of around 475 workers, of which 300 were South Korean. On Friday, officials from the US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials carried out at a raid at Hyundai’s EV manufacturing site in Georgia. During this ICE raid, a total of 475 workers were detained from the Georgia-based plant, of which, 300 were from South Korea.(AP/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

“Following Hyundai incident, I am hereby calling on all foreign companies investing in the United States to please respect our nation's immigration laws," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Your investment are welcome, and we encourage you to legally bring your very smart people,” the US president said, adding that the foreign companies hire and train Americans.

“What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers. Together, we will all work hard to make our Nation not only productive, but closer in unity than ever before. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump added.

ICE raids Hyundai plant, detained 475 workers

Following the raid, the US and Seoul were locked in a series negotiations for the release of the 300 workers. South Korean foreign minister Cho Hyun is to leave for the US on Monday for talks related to the workers’ releases.

The 300 workers had been detained for either entering the US illegally or for overstaying their visas. As per Yonhap news agency, South Korea plans to send a charted plan to bring home the 300 detained workers.

With the foreign minister expected on Monday, the US president told reporters that the Hyundai incident will not strain its ties with Seoul.

"We have a great relationship with South Korea. Hyundai plant issue not straining our relationship," he told the press at La Guardia Airport in New York after attending the U.S. Open men's tennis final.