‘What’s Truth Social?’: Elon Musk goes all out on X for his 'America Party'

The feud between SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump continues to escalate. Shortly after Trump’s latest attack on Truth Social against Musk for floating a third ‘America’ party, the tech mogul took to X and said he had never heard of the social media platform. Musk’s response on X comes after a user shared Trump’s latest rant against the former advisor. In the post, the US president referred to the Tesla boss as a “trainwreck” for trying to start a third party.(via REUTERS)

In response to Trump’s post, Musk claimed he had “never heard” of Truth Social.

Musk, who was one of the biggest donors for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, had previously claimed that the president’s social media platform, Truth Social, was beating out X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok on the Apple Store.

Musk continues America Party campaign

Amid the back and forth with Trump, Elon Musk has continued to create the momentum for his new party - America Party - with a series of posts and reactions on X.

In a post shared right after he claimed he had never heard of Truth Social, Musk reiterated that the America Party was needed to fight the “Republican/Democrat uniparty.”

Musk has also been vocal about his distrust and dissatisfaction regarding the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’, which was one of the key reasons the tech mogul floated the idea of launching a third party to “save the middle man.”

Despite his multiple posts, the America Party is yet to be officially registered with the Federal Election Commission.