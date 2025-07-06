Musk likens America Party to ‘Epaminondas’ in Sparta scenario; reveals when his party will contest

Elon Musk, soon after launching his America Party on Saturday, announced that his party will contest in the 2026 mid-terms. The Tesla CEO further revealed the ideology behind his party's formation using the Epaminondas vs Spartans scenario. This comes amid the billionaire's feud with President Donald Trump over the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Elon Musk on Saturday announced that he has formed the America Party(AFP)

“The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra: Extremely concentrated force at a precise location on the battlefield,” Musk noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

An X user asked Musk when he plans to contest elections. “Next year,” the tech billionaire responded.

Read More: America Party launched: Is Musk running for president in 2028? Who's funding? Any other leaders?

“The future strategy should certainly evolve, but it is worth noting that Thebes did actually dominate Greece for a decade following Leuctra,” Elon Musk further stated.

Epaminondas defeated Sparta by using an unorthodox oblique order tactic at Leuctra, concentrating forces to break the stronger Spartan right wing. In this case, Musk framed the Republican-Democrat uni-party as Sparta, a dominant but flawed system, and his party as Thebes, a smaller force aiming to disrupt the political establishment.

The 54-year-old's plan likely avoids a broad national challenge, focusing on 6–8 House seats and 4 Senate seats in competitive 2026 midterms, particularly in swing districts, to influence Congress.

When will Musk's America Party contest elections?

Musk confirmed the American Party will begin contesting elections in the 2026 midterm cycle, targeting November 2026 for House and Senate races. “We’ll start small, contesting key seats in 2026 to flip the balance, not 2028,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Musk announced that the America Party is formed.

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!" he said in a post on X. "Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

The announcement from Musk comes after President Donald Trump signed a tax-cut and spending bill into law on Friday, which the billionaire chief executive officer of Tesla fiercely opposed.

Trump earlier this week threatened to cut off the billions of dollars in subsidies that Musk's companies receive from the federal government.

Musk said previously that he would start a new political party and spend money to unseat lawmakers who supported the bill.

(With inputs from Reuters)