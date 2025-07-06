America Party launched: Is Musk running for president in 2028? Who's funding? Any other leaders?

Elon Musk on Saturday announced the formation of his America Party, days after President Donald Trump-led Big Beautiful Bill passed Congress. The Tesla chief, who openly opposed the legislation, had previously spoken about introducing a ‘third party’ to contest against the Democrats and Republicans. He even asked his followers on X whether a new party should be created. Elon Musk on Sunday launched his party, called America Party(REUTERS)

On Saturday, Musk posted: "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!"

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” he added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

While the former Trump adviser and DOGE chief has not revealed specific details about his The American Party, we tried to address popular queries on whether Elon Musk is running for president in 2028, who is funding the party, and other leaders involved.

Is Elon Musk running for president in 2028?

Technically, Musk is ineligible to run for president due to the US Constitution (Article II, Section 1), which requires candidates to be natural-born citizens. The billionaire was born in South Africa and became a US Citizen in 2002.

He has acknowledged this, stating in 2024, “I cannot be president because of my African birth."

Who is funding America Party?

As the world’s wealthiest individual with a $405.2 billion net worth as per Forbes, Musk is likely the primary funder. His America PAC, which spent roughly $40.5 million in 2024 on Trump’s campaign, could be repurposed for the American Party, though no specific 2025 funding figures are confirmed.

Federal limits under the McCain-Feingold Act cap individual donations to political parties at $450,000, requiring Musk to recruit co-donors or use a super PAC for unlimited independent expenditures.

Other leaders?

No official leaders beyond Musk have been confirmed. However, several social media users speculated that Rep Thomas Massie, who recently defied party lines for the Big Beautiful Bill vote, could join the SpaceX chief's new venture. @WeKnow_1234 suggested Ron DeSantis as a leader, but no evidence supports his involvement. Andrew Yang, co-founder of the Forward Party, has expressed interest in partnering with Musk, citing shared frustration with the two-party system.