Elon Musk says escalating feud ‘so tempting’ as Donald Trump ‘looks into’ deporting him

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk escalated their bitter feud on Tuesday, with the US president saying that he would “take a look” at the possibility of deporting the Tesla CEO, who in turn said it was ‘so tempting’ to escalate this, adding that he would ‘refrain’ for now though. A fan of President Donald Trump adjusts a cut-out of Elon Musk at a "Trump-A-Palooza" event on June 21, 2025 in Brevard, North Carolina.(Getty Images via AFP)

When a reporters asked Trump if he would consider deporting Musk, Trump said, "We'll have to take a look." Trump also signaled that he could take aim at the huge contracts and subsidies that Musk's Space X rocket and Starlink satellite internet businesses receive from the US government.

Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to Trump's video, saying he was "tempted" to escalate the tensions but would "refrain for now".

"So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now," Musk wrote on X, reacting to the video.

Trump's comments came as he headed to the opening of a new migrant detention center in Florida known as "Alligator Alcatraz." Talking about Musk, he said "We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon," Trump said. Trump added later in Florida: "I don't think he should be playing that game with me."

Trump's ‘close shop and move back’ comment

Trump’s on Monday said Musk needs to “close up shop and move back to South Africa" as the feud between both continued over Trump’s ‘Big Big Beautiful Bill’.

“Elon may get more subsidies than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

The row began in early June when Musk criticised Trump’s bill and called it a “disgusting abomination” objecting to the budget deficit and cuts to EV tax credits.

Replying to Trump’s deportation comments, Musk on his official X handle said "So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now." Shares of Tesla sank around five percent Tuesday after Trump's threats.

Musk had kept a low profile in recent weeks but returned to the fray as Trump’s bill began to go through Congress. He has since posted a steady stream of posts against the bill on his X account. The billionaire's criticisms center on claims that the bill would increase the US deficit. He also accuses Republicans of abandoning efforts to place the United States at the front of the EV and clean energy revolution.

(With AFP inputs)